ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland are under a coastal flood watch through Sunday.

Shorelines in Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Harford counties and Baltimore city are under a coastal flood watch due to Hurricane Florence.

In Baltimore and Annapolis, the National Weather Service reports that the tide will be one to two-feet above normal through Friday evening and up to three feet above normal over the weekend.

Flooding is expected in Fells Point on Thames Street. They also expect flooding on the Inner Harbor Promenade near the dragon boat dock.

Minor flooding is also expected in Bowley’s Quarters.

In Annapolis, Annapolis City Dock is expected to flood and also some buildings flooded, including portions of Compromise Street and several streets on the Naval Academy’s campus.

Ocean City and other beach communities are under watches for high surf and high risk for rip currents through the weekend.

Due to increased RIP current activity the Beach patrol may institute Swimming restrictions so check in with the SRT on your beach before entering the ocean. For now the Ocean City Beach Patrol remains on duty until Sunday, September 23rd from 10:00 till 5:30 every day. pic.twitter.com/MFwaBTDZza — O.C. Beach Patrol (@OCBP_HQ) September 13, 2018

This means dangerous swimming conditions and beach erosion.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol may instate swimming restrictions. They ask that visitors check with lifeguards before entering the water.

