PERRYMAN, Md. (WJZ) — If family and friends are looking for loved ones that work at the Rite Aid Distribution Center where there was a workplace shooting Wednesday morning, authorities have set up a hotline and a reunification center.

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Road in Havre de Grace, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

Officials also have The Harford County Information Hotline. Call 410-838-5800 to get the latest information.

3 Killed, Others Injured After Workplace Shooting Near Aberdeen, Maryland

A lone shooter opened fire in a warehouse in Perryman, Maryland just south of Aberdeen. Police got the call around 9:06 a.m. and were on scene five minutes later. The shooter is in custody and is being treated at an area hospital.

Three people are dead and others are wounded following the shooting.

There is no longer a threat to the community.

