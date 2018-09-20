PERRYMAN, Md. (WJZ) — Several people are dead after a workplace shooting in Harford County, Maryland just south of Aberdeen. Multiple police agencies are on the scene where multiple people were shot inside the Rite Aid Distribution Center in the area Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the situation is still active.

The Associated Press is reporting three people were killed. The law enforcement official had knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

What We Know

Three people were killed in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

Multiple people were shot at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen just after 9 a.m.

The shooter is still on the loose

Victims are being taken to hospitals in Maryland and Delaware

Police are asking that people avoid the area

Police will hold a briefing at 11:45 a.m.

Police have confirmed that the shooter has not yet been taken into custody.

The call came at 9:09 a.m. for the shooting in Perryman, a neighborhood off Route 40, in a warehouse complex. More than 1,000 people work at that warehouse.

Colleen Hendrickson lives and works nearby, and she thought it was a normal day while heading to catch the bus and head to work, but then someone warned her there was an active shooting nearby.

“It’s very scary when it’s just right there on your doorstep, because you can see a billion news reports about shooters, about emergency instances, and it still doesn’t make it real to you,” Hendrickson said. “I think it’s real for a lot of people right now, and there’s a lot of people still affected by this, [police] are still looking, and it’s been a few hours at this point, or about an hour and a half. It’s just insane and it’s still sinking in. It’s still crazy.”

Authorities are asking that people avoid the area as the situation is still fluid.

Motorists should expect traffic and delays in the area.

Flares are set up across Spesutia Road, part of the road is closed and crime tape is marking the closure.

“It’s been absolutely crazy. Everything is cut off, all the roads are cut off. They’re not even supposed to let cars down here, and they’re just using any larger vehicles, they’re letting through,” Hendrickson said. “They’re telling some people to divert through the graveyard, somewhat. But there’s so many cars. I think I counted at least ambulances, and that’s just when I was counting.

Victims are being taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview in Baltimore and Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

ATF and FBI is on scene investigating along with local authorities.

Church Creek Elementary School has been placed on a modified lockdown. Parents should call their child’s school for more information or look for notifications.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he is closely monitoring the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

