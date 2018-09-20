BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least five people have been hospitalized to be treated for gunshot wounds after someone opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen Thursday morning.

Four people were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and one person was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

Here’s How Families Can Find Their Loved Ones After Aberdeen Shooting

The trauma medical director for Johns Hopkins Bayview, Dr. Ray Fang, confirmed four people were taken to the hospital.

All four adults were suffering from gunshot wounds, but he would not comment on their conditions until their families have been notified.

Dr. Fang also would not comment on if one of the people taken to the hospital was the shooter.

Multiple Dead, Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near Aberdeen, Maryland

What We Know:

Three people were killed, multiple others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone shooter is in custody and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Victims are being taken to hospitals in Maryland and Delaware

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Rd. in Havre de Grace.

The Harford County Information Hotline in the EOC (410-838-5800) has been activated for family & loved ones.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook