ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators are still working to find out why a woman opened fire on co-workers Thursday morning, killing three people and injuring three others, before turning the gun on herself in Harford County, just south of Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old female suspect was identified as Snochia Moseley from Baltimore County. Authorities say the temporary employee at the Rite Aid distribution center started shooting people outside before entering the building.

Authorities had to scour the massive 210,000 square-foot building for evidence in this case.

Moseley showed up for work at the warehouse at her normal time Thursday morning.

She opened fire outside the building and on the warehouse floor, then fatally shot herself in the head with the same 9 mm Glock pistol.

There were no shots fired by responding officers.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is set to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to release updated information.

Media: Just a reminder, we will be having a briefing regarding yesterday’s shooting at 11 am at the Southern Precinct. — Harford Sheriff (@Harford_Sheriff) September 21, 2018

What We Know:

Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five people are receiving treatment at hospitals in Baltimore and Delaware.

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Rd. in Havre de Grace.

The Harford County Information Hotline in the EOC (410-838-5800) has been activated for family & loved ones.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook