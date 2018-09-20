ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police say the suspect who opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution center in Aberdeen, killing multiple people, has died at the hospital after shooting herself in the head.

Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler identified the suspect as a 26-year-old female who was a temp employee at the Rite Aid distribution center.

She lived in Baltimore County, and police are not releasing the suspect’s name until family has been notified.

Gahler said the shooter reported to work as normal Thursday morning, before opening fire outside the building, then going inside. People were shot both inside and outside the business.

The gun used in the shooting was a 9mm Glock registered and owned by the shooting suspect.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive.

Seven people were shot, including the shooter, leaving three victims dead and three others hospitalized.

The shooter was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, and was initially in critical condition at a local hospital, but Gahler said she later died.

Police say officers did not fire any shots after responding to the scene.

Multiple Dead, Suspect In Custody After Shooting Near Aberdeen, Maryland

At least five people have been hospitalized to be treated for gunshot wounds.

Four people were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital and one person was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for treatment.

At Least 5 People Hospitalized After Harford County Shooting

What We Know:

Three people were killed, three others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone female shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Five people are receiving treatment at hospitals in Baltimore and Delaware.

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Rd. in Havre de Grace.

The Harford County Information Hotline in the EOC (410-838-5800) has been activated for family & loved ones.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook