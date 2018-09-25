BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has the highest homicide rate among big cities in the U.S., according to crime statistics released by the FBI.

The FBI data showed Baltimore’s homicide was the worst of any other U.S. city with a population over 500,000.

According to our media partners at The Baltimore Sun, the 342 homicides in the city last year resulted in a homicide rate of 56 per 100,000 people.

So far this year, there have been 216 homicides in Baltimore, which is down 16 percent compared to last year.

216 People Were Murdered In Baltimore This Year, So Far

Detroit had the second highest homicide rate, followed by Memphis and Chicago.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook