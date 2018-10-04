BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have filed charges related to the murder of Timothy Moriconi, who was killed in his Federal Hill Neighborhood last week.

Timothy Moriconi was murdered just a short distance way from his home. The 25-year-old’s family said that he was the victim of a robbery in the same neighborhood just a year ago.

Update: @BaltimorePolice detectives have identified and filed charges in the murder of Timothy Moriconi, who was killed last week in his Federal Hill neighborhood. Additional details to follow later today. — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) October 4, 2018

Additional details will be provided as the situation develops.

