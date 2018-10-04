FLEET WEEKBaltimore Hosts Maryland Fleet Week 2018
Filed Under:federal hill shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have filed charges related to the murder of Timothy Moriconi, who was killed in his Federal Hill Neighborhood last week.

Timothy Moriconi was murdered just a short distance way from his home. The 25-year-old’s family said that he was the victim of a robbery in the same neighborhood just a year ago.

Following Federal Hill Shooting, Neighbors Demand More Police Presence

Additional details will be provided as the situation develops.

