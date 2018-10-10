ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday, a Maryland water rescue team stands ready in Alabama for the Category 4 storm.

Maryland Task Force 1, the 16-person team made up of members from Montgomery, Howard, and Prince George’s counties’ fire departments deployed from Rockville on Tuesday to Montgomery, Alabama to assist with search and rescue efforts.

The team will also assist with rescue efforts in Florida and Georgia as well.

Hurricane Michael is expected to bring flooding, just as Hurricane Florence did in the Carolinas, presenting a great risk of drowning for people left stranded by Michael’s destruction.

It’s being described as the “worst storm in a century.”

Maryland Task Force 1 joins seven other teams from across the country to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The other teams include two large 80-person teams from Texas and Tennessee, and six “mission ready” Swift Water Rescue Teams from Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

