  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hurricane Michael, Local TV

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — With Hurricane Michael expected to make landfall Wednesday, a Maryland water rescue team stands ready in Alabama for the Category 4 storm.

Maryland Task Force 1, the 16-person team made up of members from Montgomery, Howard, and Prince George’s counties’ fire departments deployed from Rockville on Tuesday to Montgomery, Alabama to assist with search and rescue efforts.

The team will also assist with rescue efforts in Florida and Georgia as well.

RELATED: Maryland Search And Rescue Teams Deployed To Assist With Hurricane Michael

Hurricane Michael is expected to bring flooding, just as Hurricane Florence did in the Carolinas, presenting a great risk of drowning for people left stranded by Michael’s destruction.

It’s being described as the “worst storm in a century.”

RELATED: Category 4 Hurricane Michael Will Bring Some Rain, Cooler Temps To Maryland

Maryland Task Force 1 joins seven other teams from across the country to help with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Michael.

The other teams include two large 80-person teams from Texas and Tennessee, and six “mission ready” Swift Water Rescue Teams from Indiana, Missouri, Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s