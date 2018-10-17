BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — After a string of shootings on Tuesday, three of which were fatal, the trend seemed to continue into the early morning hours of Wednesday in West Baltimore left one man dead and another injured.

Tuesday Body Count Rises To 3 People, 11 Shot Total After 7 Shootings

Officers responded to the 2000 block of West Saratoga Street at 1:31 a.m. on Wednesday for a reported shooting.

There they found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

According to police, the man was walking when he was approached by an unidentified suspect with a gun. The suspect then began firing at the man, hitting him in the leg.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Several hours later, police responded to the 2400 block of Baker Street at 8:06 a.m. for another reported shooting.

When officers arrived they saw a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he died of his injuries shortly after arriving.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Citywide detectives at (410) 396-2221, Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide Detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

