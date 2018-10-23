BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A stepson was charged in the fatal stabbing of his stepfather in Baltimore over the weekend.

According to city police, 27-year-old Gregory Brown was seen with a knife in his hand when officers responded to a report of a stabbing around noon Sunday in the 2900 block of Brighton Street.

Brown, who police said is homeless, was disarmed and taken into custody.

Fifty nine-year-old Preston Merritt was taken to Shock Trauma but succumbed to his injuries.

Brown had previously live with Merritt but was asked to leave the home, police said. They had previously had altercations, police report.

brown was charged with first-degree murder and related weapons violations.

He’s being held at central booking without bail.

