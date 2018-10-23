  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing marks another chance for many to get their hands on the now $1.6 billion jackpot prize.

After no winners in Friday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot rocketed up to the estimated $1.6 billion, a world record that surpassed the previous $656 million jackpot that was won in 2012.

“Mega Millions has already entered historic territory, but it’s truly astounding to think that now that jackpot has reached an all-time world record,” said Gordon Medenica, Lead Director of the Mega Millions group and Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming. “It’s hard to overstate how exciting this is- but now it’s really getting fun.”

The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won was during the July 24 drawing earlier this year. The $543 million prize was shared between 11 co-workers in California.

While there was no jackpot winner from Friday’s drawing, there were there have been more than 34.4 million winning tickets sold across the game’s nine other prize levels.

Drawings for the Mega Millions jackpot are held at 11 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays.

