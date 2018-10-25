ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Begins In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — An early voting location in Anne Arundel County has been temporarily closed while authorities investigate a suspicious package in the parking lot.

The package was found at the Crofton Area Library, where early voting started on Thursday.

Those looking to cast their ballot for early voting on Thursday are being told to go to Odenton Regional Library instead.

No word on when Crofton Area Library will be reopened.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s