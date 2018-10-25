ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — An early voting location in Anne Arundel County has been temporarily closed while authorities investigate a suspicious package in the parking lot.

The package was found at the Crofton Area Library, where early voting started on Thursday.

Those looking to cast their ballot for early voting on Thursday are being told to go to Odenton Regional Library instead.

No word on when Crofton Area Library will be reopened.

Early Voting at Crofton Area Library has been temporarily closed due to a suspicious package in the parking lot. Please go to Odenton Regional Library instead if you would like to cast a ballot. This message will be updated upon receiving further information about the incident. — Anne Arundel BOE (@annearundelboe) October 25, 2018

