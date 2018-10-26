BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Saturday Night Live sketch that drew some flak from the Fraternal Order of Police will probably be back on TV again this weekend.

The update came in the form of a tweet from SNL cast member, Leslie Jones, one of the titular “thirsty cops” in the sketch. She states in the tweet that “We’ll be back next week y’all!!” and touts the sketch as one of the most fun that she’s ever done.

One of the most fun sketches I have ever done!! Love ya @eggy_boom!! We back next week y’all!! @nbcsnl #cantwaittoseewhatwedonext #thirstycops pic.twitter.com/VmroCDGwQj — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) October 26, 2018

The original sketch starred Jones and Baltimore native, Ego Nwodim as officers in Baltimore Police Department uniforms who flirted with the man they just pulled over.

Lt. Gene S. Ryan, president of the Fraternal Order of Police for the Baltimore Police Department, wrote to SNL creator, Lorne Michaels expressing the FOP’s “disappointment” in how the sketch portrayed Baltimore officers.

“It is a difficult time in Baltimore,” Ryan said in the letter. “And to portray our brave, hard-working members with such an inappropriate manner is very unfortunate.”

