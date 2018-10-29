BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A vigil for the victims of Saturday’s Pittsburgh shooting is being held Monday evening in Baltimore.

The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore is inviting local residents to join them for a memorial service held by The Chizuk Amuno Congregation at 6:45 p.m., followed by a vigil and memorial held by Johns Hopkins Hillel at 8 p.m.

The services will be held on the Beach at Johns Hopkins University.

11 Dead, Several Others Shot At Pittsburgh Synagogue

The vigil comes in the wake of the deadly attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh which saw 11 people killed and several others injured when a gunman walked in and yelled “All Jews must die.”

Other vigils for the victims and a rally were held in Baltimore over the weekend.

