COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland students are holding a “Justice For Jordan” rally after it was announced head football coach DJ Durkin and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, would keep their jobs following an investigation that was prompted by the death of Jordan McNair back in June.

The rally is set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday, in front of the McKeldin Library. The group will march down to the steps of the Main Administration building as they “demand justice for Jordan McNair.”

This rally involves the Executive Board of the University of Maryland Student Government Association, and many other student groups.

The University System of Maryland Board of Regent announced Tuesday that they recommended Evans and Durkin should retain their jobs.

After a weeks-long investigation, the Board of Regents drew the conclusion this was a systemic failure.

The 17-member group said the men made mistakes but did not deserve to be fired after football player Jordan McNair’s death.

“All three individuals understand and have accepted that they share responsibility for the dysfunction within the athletic department. we also found that all three individuals share our commitment to improving the culture in the university’s football program and to implement the recommendations from both the Walters report, and the independent commission,” said Jim Brady, chairman of the board.

The decision to reinstate DJ Durkin has drawn some criticism from the public and some players reportedly walked out of a meeting with the coach on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Ellis McKennie tweeted, “Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate. Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death,”

Every Saturday my teammates and I have to kneel before the memorial of our fallen teammate. Yet a group of people do not have the courage to hold anyone accountable for his death. If only they could have the courage that Jordan had. It’s never the wrong time to do what’s right. pic.twitter.com/AaZVmLGTtS — Ellis McKennie (@emck_cubed97) October 30, 2018

