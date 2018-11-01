BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two new polar bear cubs, Neva and Amelia Gray, make their public debut on Thursday at the Maryland Zoo.

The bears came in from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in early October and went through a mandatory quarantine period as they got used to their new home. The Maryland Zoo said goodbye to Anoki, their 22-year-old polar bear who returned to her birthplace at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Neva and Amelia Gray are half-sisters. Amelia Gray was born on Nov. 8 2016, while Neva and her twin brother Nuniq were born a bit more than a week later on Nov. 14.

Amelia Gray, Neva and Nuniq were the only polar bear cubs born at a North American Zoological Facility in 2016. The Columbus Zoo stated in August that Nuniq’s new home will be announced at a later date.

Courtesy of The Maryland Zoo

The Maryland Zoo says that Neva and Amelia Gray weigh at least 400 pounds each, and will probably reach over 500 pounds when they’re fully grown.

As Neva and Amelia Gray get used to their new habitat, public viewing times may vary. For updates on the bears, follow The Maryland Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, or visit their website.

