BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A building collapse has been confirmed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in SE Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark say it was a partial building collapse and a search is underway.

He has confirmed that one person was found under debris and was taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead. Another person is unaccounted for late Friday.

There is damage at the complex on Holabird Avenue at Broening Highway.

Baltimore Fire Department confirms a “partial building collapse” but they did not have other details at this time.

This story is developing.

