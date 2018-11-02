  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Amazon Baltimore Fulfillment Center, Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A building collapse has been confirmed at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in SE Baltimore.

According to Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark say it was a partial building collapse and a search is underway.

He has confirmed that one person was found under debris and was taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead.  Another person is unaccounted for late Friday.

Video: @HyperTendencies

There is damage at the complex on Holabird Avenue at Broening Highway.

Baltimore Fire Department confirms a “partial building collapse” but they did not have other details at this time.

This story is developing. 

