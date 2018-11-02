WEATHER ALERT:Tornado Warning For Charles, Prince Georges and St. Marys County Until 11 p.m.
Filed Under:Mt. Airy

MT. AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Heavy rains and severe weather have affected multiple areas of Maryland on Friday.

Baltimore County Fire and Emergency Management units were onsite in the 1600 block of Four Georges Ct, 21222, where the roofs have reportedly blown off of two apartment buildings.

No injuries are reported, but several tenants have been displaced.

Red Cross is assisting.

Businesses were seen damaged as severe weather rolled through Mt. Airy on Friday night.

A T.J. Maxx was directly affected in the Twin Arch Shopping Center, off of Twin Arch road at Route 27.

Video Credit: Trish Albano.

The video describes blown over items, roof leakages and puddles forming around the store floor.

A Highs gas station sitting in front of the TJ Maxx location reportedly has damage as well.

1102gasstation Storm Damage Reported Around Maryland

This story is developing. 

