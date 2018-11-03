BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service reports that two EF-1 tornadoes caused the storm damage in Baltimore and Mt. Airy Friday.

Two people died after a partial collapse was reported at an Amazon distribution center Friday night.

The Baltimore City/County storm damage has been determined to be from an EF-1 tornado.. A full infographic with details will be released shortly. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2018

According to the National Weather Service, one tornado touched down in Baltimore City at 9:42 p.m.

They also confirmed a second EF-1 tornado touched down in Mt. Airy.

The Mt. Airy storm damage has been determined to be from an EF-1 tornado.. A full infographic with details will be released shortly. — NWS DC/Baltimore (@NWS_BaltWash) November 3, 2018

In Baltimore, the initial damage was to a tractor-trailer, which was blown over on I-95 just north Fort McHenry tunnel, and a fence line that was blown over on South Newkirk street.

The tornado tracked east from there moving parallel to Hollabird Avenue.

It blew in large garage doors on both sides of the Flexi-Van Leasing facility, according to the NWS.

The tornado then reached the Amazon facility, reaching a peak of 105 mph. It blew off the roof of the building, including iron rafters. An 8-inch concrete wall then collapsed into the building, killing two people.

The men killed in the Amazon building collapse Friday were identified as 54-year-old Andrew Lindsay and Israel Argoteia. No age was provide for Argoteia.

The two men that died in the collapse at the Amazon center were identified as Andrew Lindsay 54 yo and Israel Argoteia no age provided. pic.twitter.com/AHs1qthU0V — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) November 4, 2018

About a dozen tractor-trailers were pushed over, moved or rolled by the wind and several car windows were blown out.

Then the tornado continued eat along the south side of Hollabird Avenue, uprooting large trees and snapping dozens of large tree branches.

A Baltimore City firefighter saw the swirling debris and the funnel cloud as it passed.

The tornado lifted as it reached Dundalk Avenue.

NW said the tornado briefly touched down again at the Hollabird East Apartments on 4 Georges Court in Dundalk, pulling off part of its roof.

The damage displaced residents.

A Mt. Airy TJ Maxx also reported damage from stormy weather.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted his condolences Saturday.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook