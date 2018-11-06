BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — It’s Election Day!

In Maryland, voters can go to the polls to cast a ballot between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Up for election are the governor and lieutenant governor races, comptroller, attorney general, a U.S. Senate seat, and eight seats in Congress. There are also several state Senate seats, state delegate seats, judges and local jurisdiction offices.

A number of ballot questions will also be up for vote.

Nationwide a number of races are up for grabs — and will determine the path to power in the House of Representatives.

Republicans defending their majority and Democrats looking to gain 23 seats they would need to win control.

After the first polls close in the Eastern United States, the tallies will start revealing clues to where Americans stand in 2018 on immigration, guns, health care, gender equality in the #MeToo era — and who they want representing them in Washington during the next two years of Donald Trump’s presidency.

WJZ will be covering the local races throughout the night.

CBS News coverage begins at 8 p.m.

