COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A judge is expected to decide whether cartoons and social media posts in a white supremacist’s group can be used in the prosecution of a former University of Maryland student charged with murder and a hate crime in the death of a Bowie State University student.

Sean Urbanski is charged in the murder of Army Lieutenant Richard Collins III.

Lawyers for Urbanski argue the judge should bar prosecutors from introducing racist cartoon images and posts from a now deleted white supremacist Facebook group, claiming the postings are irrelevant.

Collins was visiting UMD’s campus when he was stabbed to death last year.

