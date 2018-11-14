ANNE ARUNDEL CO., (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County’s new county executive promises to address racial incidents in the county when he takes office next month.

Executive-elect Steuart Pittman joined a forum of citizens and organizations upset by recent racial incidents in schools, and Ku Klux Klan fliers found in a Glen Burnie neighborhood.

“There are young people who grew up in a family where racism was the way they talked and now have a president who talks that way too and we’ve got a 34 percent increase in hate crimes in Anne Arundel County in just one year,” said Pittman. “We have more of that to look forward to unfortunately but we don’t want our children to be learning that stuff.”

6th district councilmember-elect Lisa Rodvien, a teacher, made her thoughts known as well.

“I hope to work with all seven members, myself and the other six members, to address racism in our country much more aggressively than we have.”

Councilmember Peter Smith calls the situation “alarming.”

“I know Anne Arundel County is a much better county than what’s been reflected by the incidents that have occurred in this jurisdiction and I don’t want that to be our legacy.”

This new administration appears intent on making it a legacy of inclusion rather than division.

