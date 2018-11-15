Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland got its first snowfall of 2018 early Thursday morning and brought motorists slushy road conditions for their commutes.
Counties all over the state are seeing accidents and other weather damage issues. Transportation officials urge drivers to use caution on the roads.
- Jack-knifed tractor trailer in Frederick County closes down lanes on US 340.
- An overturned firetruck closed down the eastbound left lane on I-70 in Frederick County.
- Utility problems in Montgomery County have all lanes on MD 27 closed down.
- A crash on MD 109 in Montgomery County shuts down all lanes.
- Crash on I-68 west closes all lanes at exit 42, Green Street, in Allegany County.
- All lanes prior to exit 11 on US 50 east are closed after a crash in Prince George’s County.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook