BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Witnesses said a man shouted ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ during the intermission of ‘Fidder on the Roof’ at Baltimore’s Hippodrome Theatre.

The incident reportedly happened Wednesday night.

Rich Scherr was in the audience at the time and recorded part of the disturbance.

“People started running,” Scherr told The Baltimore Sun. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

Sick, sad world. A man stands at intermission of tonight’s performance of Fiddler in Baltimore and yells, “Heil Hitler,” along with pro-Trump references. pic.twitter.com/slDcPwF7re — Rich Scherr (@writerguyRich) November 15, 2018

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the man was quickly escorted out and the show continued for the second act.

‘Fiddler on the Roof’ is a musical centered around a Jewish family living in Imperial Russia in 1905. The play opened Tuesday and runs through Sunday at the Hippodrome Theatre.

