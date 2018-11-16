BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The man who who shouted out “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during a performance of “Fiddler On The Roof” at The Hippodrome Wednesday night said the musical reminded him of President Donald Trump.

He also said he’d been drinking that night.

Man Shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump’ During ‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Performance In Baltimore

A police report stated that the man, identified as Anthony Derlunas, told police that he had been drinking and his intention of the outburst was to express his dislike for Trump.

Derlunas said the final scene before intermission reminded him of his hatred for Trump, which he says caused him to stand up and yell “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump”. He also said everyone around him got angry and he said he didn’t realize there were so many Trump supporters.

Based on police interviews, Derlunas said that his intention was to express his dislike for President Donald Trump.

Derlunas was notified by security from Hippodrome Theatre that he has been permanently banned from the location based on the incident.

‘Fiddler On The Roof’ Arrives At The Hippodrome Theatre In Baltimore

Witnesses said the man’s outburst cause some to run out of the theater fearing there would be gunshots.

“People started running,” Rich Scherr, a Baltimore Sun contributor, told the newspaper. “I’ll be honest, I was waiting to hear a gunshot. I thought, ‘Here we go.’”

Others were extremely offended by the man’s comments and shared their thoughts on social media.

Nina Pachino, shared her feelings on Facebook Thursday and said people shouted back against the hateful remarks. Pachino said she stayed for the second act despite the incident.

“We refused to let the actions of one man stop us from living. But, the experience was tainted, at least for me. I could not stop my body from shaking and I kept looking around me, nervous something else was going to happen,” Pachino wrote.

The man was deemed not a threat and released by police.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook