BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s first responders were very busy Thursday responding to more than 400 accidents across the state after the first measurable snowfall. At least two people died in accidents in Maryland as well.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 421 crashes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. along state-run highways. This doesn’t account for accidents in local jurisdictions.

Anne Arundel County Police reported two fatal accidents Thursday among the 74 accidents reported. The first accident was at 5:31 a.m., when a man in his 60s died after he was struck walking a Pasadena roadway. The second accident was at 10:32 a.m. in Millersville, where a woman in her 20s died after her car collided with a utility work truck.

#UPDATE From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, @MDSP responded to 421 crashes and 236 disabled vehicles while answering 1,076 calls for service. pic.twitter.com/NayoK67zTK — MD State Police (@MDSP) November 16, 2018

The snow started falling just before dawn Thursday leading to slick roads during morning rush hour. Some parts of Maryland saw snow, while others saw sleet or a wintry mix. The slick roadways meant accidents and delays.

Most schools across the state also closed for the day. Government offices however remained opened.

It was 10 times worse in Western Maryland yesterday. Liberal leave not needed today. State Offices in Western Maryland should've been closed. If this was Baltimore or Annapolis getting 8-12 inches of snow, the entire State would've closed. Western Maryland is still be ignored. — Larry (@OB1Liberty) November 16, 2018

Although transportation officials urged caution on the roads, the accidents along the roads lead to major delays. In Frederick County, a jackknifed tractor-trailer and an overturned firetruck caused a standstill along those roads.

Although forecasters said it would change to rain by noon, the snow continued to fall through the early afternoon.

My one hour commute home took 3 hours because

1. People in Maryland forget every year how to drive in the snow

2. Maryland department of transportation forgot how to plow roads — Tyler (@TBivona) November 16, 2018

you live on the east coast? we had some bad snow in maryland a twenty min drive took an hour except we didn't make it halfway. after an hour we turned around and went home. — Tyler Simpson (@ExiaF91) November 15, 2018

Got about 4 inches in Western Maryland. Less was called for as it was supposed to warm up & rain. It stayed cold & the snow kept coming down. Schools & businesses closed. It struck to the road & plows were needed here too. Accumulating snow is rare this time of year here also. — Ana (@UnclaimedAna2) November 16, 2018

Driving a sports car during snowy and icy conditions is not fun. It's scary. I drove a Trans Am during snow and ice in Maryland and it was hell. Just be careful is all I can say. Unfortunately, I didn't have another car! — Delia Gonzalez (@Rg1953Delia) November 16, 2018

“I might get stuck for a couple of days, who knows,” said Matthew Leduc. “I’ve got all-wheel drive but you can’t trust it with the ice.”

The State Highway Administration prepared for the snow Wednesday by filling up trucks and prepping for icy roads, giving every highway west of 95 a brine treatment.

“This is the kind of snow storm that allows us to kind of knock the dust off snow equipment for the year and get our guys in the groove and ready to go,” said Gregg Slater of the State Highway Administration.

Here are some of the snowfall counts as of Thursday evening around Maryland.

Some top snow storm totals for the area include:

Frostburg: 9.0″

Taneytown: 7.0″

Hancock: 6.0″

Parkton: 5.2″

Norrisville: 4.5″

Hagerstown: 3.5″

Pimlico: 2.3″

BWI Marshall: 1.7″

Some schools decided to close Friday, while others just delayed.

The sun has already melted most of the ice and snow.

