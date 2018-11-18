ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County were notified Sunday about flyers containing hate speech found scattered around on Main Street the previous night.

The flyers were found along the side of the road and don’t target anyone in particular and have been found in locations outside of the county.

KKK Fliers Found In Prince George’s County

Forty flyers have been collected in the Ellicott City area so far.

The Howard County Police Department is currently investigating.

Anyone with information about the flyers or those responsible for them is asked to call police at (410) 313-2200.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook