OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — The family of a little girl who was severely injured after touching an electrified handrail at the MGM National Harbor is now taking the company to court.

They’ve filed a lawsuit alleging contractors should have caught the faulty wiring and lighting that caused a handrail to electrify over the summer.

The lawsuit says other visitors had gotten shocked by the railing in the days before their 6-year-old client visited the MGM National Harbor with her family, and that her injuries were the result of much more more than a jolt.

Lawyers To File Suit For Girl Left Brain-Damaged After Electrical Shock At MGM National Harbor

Zynae Green turned 7 years old on Sunday, in the acute care facility where she’s now spent months of her young life.

Her mother posted a video to her Facebook page, along with a message that reads: “Thanks to everyone for celebrating… But it breaks my heart that she is here and not at home.”

Less than 24 hours later, lawyers for the family filed a lawsuit against the MGM National Harbor and the resort’s Maryland-based contractors.

They alleged both are responsible for the injuries that have left Green permanently and totally disabled.

Back in June, the then 6-year-old touched a handrail near an outdoor fountain on the property and went into cardiac arrest.

The lawsuit says that in the days before “security video showed patrons at the MGM National Harbor appearing to be jolted with electricity when touching the handrail on numerous occasions.”

By the time Green grabbed hold of the railing the suit says it was coursing with 120-volts of electricity.

An investigation later revealed faulty electrical work was to blame.

Photos show improperly installed LED light drivers, wiring, and handrails all violated code, but all were passed by the county, according to the independent engineering firm who did the report.

In response to the suit, a spokesperson for MGM Resorts wrote that the independent report “…Shows that the high standards that MGM Resorts expects of those contractors were not upheld, which is very disturbing and disappointing.”

It goes on to say: “We are committed to working with the family’s representative to reach a resolution.”

The spokesperson also said the company has offered to pay for medical expenses, which the Green family turned down.

It’s unclear how much they’re seeking in damages.

