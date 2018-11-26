  • WJZ 13On Air

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland has confirmed that three more UMD students tested positive for Adenovirus over the Thanksgiving break.

University health officials had previously been aware of six confirmed tests, one of which resulted in the death of a student from an Adenovirus-related illness.

The school has said that student well-being is a top priority, they acknowledge that mold can make people more susceptible to viral infections, but they said there is no consistent connection to the outbreak of adenovirus.

CLICK HERE to read the full letter from UMD.

