BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ambassadors from the Downtown Partnership were deployed Friday to monitor intersections that see regular Squeegee Kid appearances.

Unarmed Guards To Join Squeegee Kids On Baltimore Street Corners

The decision was made after concerns about the kids were made after numerous incidents involving motorists, including one where a 10-year-old boy was hit by a car in October.

Downtown Partnership is having people monitoring during morning and evening rush hour. They will wear green fluorescent vests.

The organization is spending $3,000 a week on the monitors.

