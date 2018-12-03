BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City detectives and officers assembled Monday to pass out fliers in the area where 52-year-old Jacqueline Smith Saturday night in Baltimore,

Members of the Baltimore Police department, including interim commissioner Gary Tuggle, gathered at the intersection of East Chase Street and Valley Street at 1:15 p.m. to canvass the area.

‘Woman With A Heart Of Gold’: Good Samaritan Stabbed To Death In Baltimore

Smith was in the car with her husband and daughter when she rolled her window down to give money to a woman holding a sign, asking for help to feed her baby.

That’s when police said an unknown man came up to the car to thank Smith and her family for the money. He then reached into the car to try and steal Smith’s wallet, stabbing her during the struggle.

Baltimore Police set to search the area of Valley St, where a 52yo woman was stabbed in a vehicle very early Saturday morning. Police say she was giving money to a panhandler. We are expecting an update soon. #WJZ pic.twitter.com/UxDTeouHRh — Devin Bartolotta (@WJZDevin) December 3, 2018

She would later die from her injuries after being taken to an area hospital.

The man police are looking for is possibly in his 30s and has a goatee. Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

