HANOVER, Md. (WJZ/AP) — An arrest was made in the death of a real estate sales agent, who was killed inside a model home Wednesday evening.

Steven Wilson, 33, was working inside a model home in the Shipley’s Homestead community in Hanover when someone killed him just after 5 p.m.

Anne Arundel County Police will be holding an 11:30 a.m. press conference and will have details on the arrest then.

A search of the model home and surrounding areas was conducted by air and dogs, and Anne Arundel police say they identified “multiple pieces of evidence” throughout the night.

Police described the investigation Thursday as “fluid and active” and said they have been able to recover “multiple pieces of evidence.”

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to Wilson’s brother-in-law who described him as loving and kind.

The family issued this statement to WJZ:

“Steven Bernard Wilson passed away December 5, 2018. Steve was a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his wife and daughters. The family is awaiting the results of a police investigation of his death and has no comment at this time.”

A source tells WJZ there were cameras inside the model home that captured the suspect. That source also says the suspect came from woods behind the home, first trying to enter from a back door before entering through the front. Then, the suspect fled into the woods behind the house.

Police won’t release information on the murder weapon or a description of the suspect or suspects. They say Wilson was working inside the home alone at the time.

The slaying worried nearby residents living in the kind of suburban properties Wilson sold for his employer and it rattled real estate agents who work open houses.

Tanisha Ashford, who sells homes from her base in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, said she was taking extra precautions in the wake of the slaying in the model home. She said she’s “always on guard” when showing properties and uses a smartphone safety app marketed to real estate agents. She also always tells her husband where she’s working if he can’t accompany her.

“Most times he goes with me when it’s new clients, especially if a male,” Ashford said.

Bob Johnston, CEO of the Anne Arundel County Association of Realtors, said Wilson was not a licensed real estate agent, but a builder’s representative tasked with selling the company’s model homes.

“It’s still a real estate-related thing, there’s no question about it. And we’re extremely concerned and putting that out to our members because it could have been one of them,” Johnston said in a phone interview.

Other real estate agents and home sellers across the country have become victims of deadly violence over the years. In 2003, a man tortured two female real estate agents in Cobb County, Georgia, before he shot both in the head. In 2006, a North Carolina real estate agent was found fatally stabbed in a McKinney model home by a house-hunting couple. But Johnston said this was the first time in recent memory he can recall such a violent act in the coastal swath of Maryland where he works.

“There have been a few close calls and stuff like where people have had a real bad feeling about something, but nothing along these lines,” he said, adding that self-defense trainings for staffers have become commonplace in the real estate industry.

