TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A family is desperate for answers as police search for the hit and run driver who left a college student for dead on a Towson street.

Students are holding a vigil on Towson’s campus Tuesday to remember Mzi Ncube, a 20-year-old accounting student, a friend, a son, and a brother.

Now his family is asking for the driver responsible for his death to step up.

Growing up in Gaithersburg, he was the only boy and the youngest of five but that didn’t stop Ncube from tagging along with his four older sisters.

20-Year-Old Towson University Student Killed In Overnight Hit-And-Run

Baltimore County police said that Ncube was crossing North Charles St., south of Ruxton Ridge Rd. Saturday night when someone driving a truck hit him and kept going, leaving the young student lying the street only to get hit again.

“Just the sole fact that he could get hit once, you do nothing,” said Mzi’s sister, Zolani Ncube. “And, he gets hit twice, and all I kept thinking in my mind is, what was going on in the last few seconds of his life?”

Officers say the second driver stopped, called 911, and tried to help but it was too late.

“He was by himself,” said Ziphe Ncube, another of Mzi’s sisters. “We’re five and we’ve never been by ourselves, and to know that in the last moment- how could you be by yourself?”

Days later, police are still searching for the hit and run driver. They say evidence points to a Toyota Tundra or Sequoia with possible damage to the driver’s side mirror and front end.

“We need help from the public,” said Ofc. Jennifer Peach of Baltimore County Police. “because they’re driving around all the time.”

Mzi’s father, Allan Ncube, made a plea for help to give his family the answers they’re desperately waiting for.

“When you run away,” Ncube said. “you are not thinking about the effect it will have on the other people.”

As students prepare for a vigil Tuesday night, Towson University is urging anyone in the community with information to call police.

