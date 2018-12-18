BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Howard County judge has refused to drop hate-crime charges against two Glenelg High School students.

Defense attorneys argued that the racial slurs and swastikas found scrawled on the school grounds were protected by the first amendment, ensuring free speech.

4 Teens Accused Of Hate Crime At Md. High School Indicted

Four seniors are accused of spray-painting hate speech on the school’s parking lot, sidewalks, and wall.

One piece of graffiti targeted the school principal.

If convicted, the four teens face up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

