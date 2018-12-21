TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A fourth person accused in several vehicle thefts in Towson and Cockeysville is under arrest.

This comes after three other suspects were arrested in November.

Hartman Lewis, Malik Warren, and two juveniles are facing several charges.

14-Year-Old, 2 Others Arrested In Towson Auto Thefts

The suspects, police said, would walk down neighborhood streets, trying door handles on parked cars.

If the cars were unlocked, they stole personal items, and if the suspects found a key in the car, police said they would take off in it.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook