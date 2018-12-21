PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Maintaining his innocence, a Maryland man found not guilty of setting his pregnant girlfriend on fire is still fighting to clear his name.

Laquinn Phillips was acquitted Thursday for the crime that took place fall 2017.

Both the victim, Andrea Grinage, and Phillips held separate press conferences a day after the verdict.

While one is trying to move on, the other may be seeking more legal action.

The couple’s child is now a year old. Grinage says she’s now in the stages of filing the paperwork that would ensure that Phillips never sees the child.

When asked if he plans on trying to reconnect with his child, Phillips said he plans on taking it one day at a time.

After more than a year of being locked up, Phillips described what it now feels like to be a free man.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Phillips. “but you know we prospered. I’m happy. I’m grateful. I’m blessed.”

Man Accused Of Setting Girlfriend On Fire Found Not Guilty

Phillips was found not guilty Thursday of dousing Grinage, his then-pregnant girlfriend, with gasoline and then setting her on fire in an attempt to kill her.

Grinage, who suffered serious burns, was forced to deliver her baby seven weeks early.

“Justice prevailed and the truth set me free,” said Phillips.

Shortly after the verdict was read, Grinage was seen breaking down in front of cameras.

“Everybody knows he did it,” said Grinage. “This man tried to take my life, now he gets a second chance.”

Shortly after Phillips held his news conference Friday, Grinage held one of her own.

“Just because he was proven not guilty according to them 12 people does not mean that he’s innocent,” said Grinage.

In court, Phillip’s attorney, J. Wyndal Gordon accused Grinage of being mentally ill and that she set herself on fire.

The claims enraged, Grinage’s father.

“So, this mental illness declaration needs to stop and stop today,” said Arthur Grinage.

Gordon was also scrutinized over his daily live video blog, documenting his thoughts on the case, which he later defended.

“I didn’t see her as a victim,” Gordon said. “I saw her as someone who suffered burns.”

Because of this, Grinage is now seeking a new trial for misconduct that may have influenced the trial.

Phillips is now in the process of expunging his record.

