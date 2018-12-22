BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested the suspected person responsible for setting multiple cars on fire in Mount Vernon early Friday morning.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Lakia Letterlough at 11:30 p.m. while in the 1700 block of North Charles St. without incident.

An arrest warrant was put out for Letterlough after Baltimore Police and the ATF received surveillance photos of the suspect that afternoon.

Multiple Cars Set On Fire In Mount Vernon

Officials said seven cars in the area of Charles St. were burned and two additional cars caught fire by extension have heat damage.

