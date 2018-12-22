Filed Under:Arson, Baltimore, Car Fires, Local TV, Mount Vernon, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police have arrested the suspected person responsible for setting multiple cars on fire in Mount Vernon early Friday morning.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Lakia Letterlough at 11:30 p.m. while in the 1700 block of North Charles St. without incident.

Lakia Letterlough Suspect Arrested In Mount Vernon Car Fires Case

Lakia Letterlough Photo Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

An arrest warrant was put out for Letterlough after Baltimore Police and the ATF received surveillance photos of the suspect that afternoon.

Multiple Cars Set On Fire In Mount Vernon

Officials said seven cars in the area of Charles St. were burned and two additional cars caught fire by extension have heat damage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s