BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were named the Built Ford Tough Offensive Line of the Week after their win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the win over the Chargers, the Ravens moved atop the AFC North, and can clinch the division title with a win over the Browns on Sunday.

Ravens Take Over Division Lead With Steelers’ Loss To The Saints

Each week, all the offensive lines are ranked by Pro Football Focus and NFL Network’s Shaun O’ Hara, a former All-Pro NFL Offensive Lineman.

The award recognizes “the NFL’s toughest players who are in the trenches every game making sure the work gets done.”

This is the first time the Ravens have won this award this season.

