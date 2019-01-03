ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are offering a $10,000 reward for information on two separate unsolved murders from 2018.

The first case is a fatal shooting that happened on New Years Day 2018.

19-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Aaron was shot at a New Year’s Eve party in Severn. He was paralyzed by the shooting, and died seven weeks later due to complications from his injuries.

Aaron was a football player at Marshall University.

Police Looking For Murder Suspect After Md. Football Player Paralyzed From Shooting Passes Away

The other unsolved homicide happened on August 15, 2018, when Jasmine Adams was found with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators found that Adams died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body.”

Severn Woman Found Dead Was Stabbed Multiple Times, Authorities Say

Anyone with information is asked call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Those who wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at http://www.metrocrimestoppers.org.

