COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — With two weeks until students return to the University of Maryland campus in College Park, intense cleaning is underway to rid dorm rooms of a potential contagious and dangerous virus.

The university is using contractors to disinfect frequently touched surfaces after more than 40 students contracted the Adenovirus, leading to one student’s death.

Before they left for break, students were told to clear off the tops of spaces in common living areas, bathrooms, and kitchens in apartments.

Other public areas on campus have already been disinfected.

