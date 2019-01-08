BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the Baltimore City Council and advocates called on the Department of Public Works Tuesday to produce an independent rate study before raising the city’s water bills.

The DSW proposed a three-year rate increase they said would help department repair and city water maintenance costs, and include a 9 percent increase to the storm-water remediation charge.

The plan would see an $8 per month rate increase for a family of three.

Baltimore DPW Asks For Water Rate Increases

Councilman Zeke Cohen and other advocates held a conference Tuesday to ask the DPW to produce an independent rate study before raising water bills.

“This is a moment for transparency in Baltimore,” said Cohen. “The public deserves to know why our bills are increasing and where our tax dollars will go.”

DPW announced that rates would go up by 30 percent between fiscal year 2020 and 2022 and is scheduled to ask the Board of Estimates for the rate increase Wednesday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook