BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mondawmin Mall is set to get a lot more active this summer as Planet Fitness will fill the space left behind by Marshalls’ upcoming store closure.

In an announcement from MacKenzie Ventures Wednesday, the company signed a 22,000 square foot lease for the space currently occupied by the department store.

The soon-to-be-built club will have cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which includes massage beds and chairs.

Planet Fitness has four other locations in Baltimore City.

Marshall’s parent company announced that its Gwyns Falls Parkway location would be closing on Jan. 12.

“Planet Fitness will be a great addition to Mondawmin Mall, and we are thrilled that this team continues to invest in Baltimore and open in neighborhoods which are in need of such amenities and services,” said Mayor Catherine E. Pugh. “In addition to providing a welcoming environment for people to improve their health and fitness, Planet Fitness will create jobs and give back to the community as they have in other neighborhoods.”

Plans are already being made to start construction during the first quarter of 2019 with the goal being to open in the summer.

