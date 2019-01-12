BALTIMORE (WJZ) —For an entire day, crews treated Maryland roads for the first snowfall of the year, in a winter that, so far has been light on it.

Snow had already coated the roads in Deep Creek Saturday night.

“It’s winter, what do you expect?” said one resident. “I mean, it’s supposed to snow.”

In the Baltimore area, trucks were loading up with salt.

“We have infrared weather stations now that can tell what the pavement conditions are like with a very high degree of technology,” said Charlie Gischlar of the State Highway Administration. “so we can make smart redeployment efforts too. Once the precipitation has stopped. once everything has been cleared out, there’s still going to be moisture on the roadway. We can tell where to go and redeploy and treat that road so it does not freeze over.”

Download our app to keep up with the latest weather

Grocery stores were busy as people got in their last-minute purchases and get ready to stay in for the rest of the weekend.

When asked if he was looking forward to the snow, one boy gave a predictable answer.

“Yes,” he said. “So I can get out of school.”

Although the boy had low hopes he would actually miss anything.

Other shoppers were stocking up or grabbing comfort food.

Plows were lined up on Baltimore National Pike as they watched and waited for the incoming snow.

Seeing snow pictures? Post your photos to social media (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram) using #BeOnWJZ. Note: The posts must be public so we can see them.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this storm. You can see the full forecast on our weather page.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook