BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Homicide Detectives are looking for a man they said is a person of interest after his wife was found dead Friday night.

Officers found a 39-year-old woman, unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds to her body Friday evening.

The woman pronounced dead at the scene

Woman Killed In SE Baltimore Stabbing

Police originally thought 39-year-old Amit Kumar escaped to New York or the Syracuse area but have reported that 39-year-old Amit Kumar was last seen in the DC area.

Police Looking For Armed & Dangerous Man After Wife Was Found Dead

Amit Kumar Courtesy of the Baltimore Police Department

Detectives consider Kumar to be armed and dangerous and that he should be approached with caution.

Anyone with information on Kumar’s whereabouts is urged to call 911, detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

