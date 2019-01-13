BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Storm Warning that was issued Saturday for most of Maryland was extended to midnight Monday.

WJZ’s Weather Team continues to track the snow as it moves through the Baltimore region.

Baltimore is expected to get anywhere from 4-6 inches — 3-5 inches for northern counties and 5-8 inches for Central Maryland. Other parts of Maryland could see up to a foot.

Road conditions could be difficult as snow-covered roads become slippery for drivers. If you don’t need to be outside, it’s better to stay in.

The snow is expected to taper off Sunday night.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect:

Sunday — Snow is likely. Cloudy, with a high near 35 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunday night — A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23 degrees.

Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Roads will be wet and slippery throughout the day so drivers should take extra caution.

Refreezing is a concern for Monday morning. So be cautious on roadways during early morning rush.

