GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police say the human remains found in Anne Arundel County back in October were those of a woman who had been reported missing earlier that month.

Melanie Faith Meleney was reported missing after last being seen on Oct. 12.

On Oct. 23, human remains were found in the Point Pleasant area of Glen Burnie in Anne Arundel County. The remains were found behind Good Sheppard Church.

The remains were sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office, and officers continued to search the area for additional evidence.

The Anne Arundel County Police Crime Forensic Services Section tested Meleney’s DNA to the recovered remains, and the test confirmed the remains were those of Meleney.

Authorities are still working to determine the exact cause of death. Police say they have been able to recover several pieces of evidence in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the AACOPD Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

