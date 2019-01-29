ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan promised Monday night to announce plans for a major tax cut in Maryland.

According to The Baltimore Sun, Hogan will outline the plan Wednesday during his annual “State of the State” speech.

During his first term, Hogan reduced $900 million in taxes, tolls, and fees.

Hogan Says He’s ‘Focused On Maryland’ But To ‘Never Say Never’ To 2020 Presidential Run

Earlier in January, The New York Times floated Hogan as a potential challenger to President Donald Trump in 2020.

However, he told WJZ that his current focus is on Maryland.

