



With less than a week to go until Valentine’s day, some may be scrambling for date ideas.

According to 2018 data from Lyft, Valentine’s day in Baltimore helps local businesses throughout the City.

Top destinations include those holding special events or having unique romantic aesthetics.

There are many great places to visit and activities to do as you spend a romantic day with your significant other, like hitting Woodberry Kitchen for a nice meal before checking out the sights at the National Aquarium.

Or how about a seeing a movie at Cinemark Towson before checking out Fells Point? If you’re feeling particularly lucky, try double-teaming the tables at Horseshoe Casino.

Try mixing and maxing from what Lyft said are the most popular places to visit in Baltimore to create your own unique day:

Top Bars/Restaurants

1. Sagamore Pendry Baltimore 2. R. House 3. Woodberry Kitchen 4. Mt. Vernon Marketplace 5. Barcocina 6. Fogo De Chao

7. Kali’s Mezze On Thames Street 8. Azumi 9. Ottobar 10. Points South Latin Kitchen

Top Activities

1. Landmark Theatres, Harbor East 2. National Aquarium 3. Cinemark Towson 4. CineBistro at Rotunda 5. Towson Town Center 6. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore 7. Maryland Live! Casino 8. Baltimore SoundStage 9. AMC White Marsh 10. Arundel Mills

Top Neighborhoods

1. Fells Point 2. Federal Hill 3. Mt. Vernon 4. Canton 5. Harbor East 6. Baltimore Inner Harbor 7. Columbia 8. Roland Park 9. Dundalk 10. Hampden

