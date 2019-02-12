



Another wave of mixed winter weather resulted in a slushy and snowy mess Monday into Tuesday.

Maryland State Police responded to 1080 calls for service, 226 crashes and 74 disabled/unattended vehicles Monday night into Tuesday morning.

#UPDATE From 12am yesterday to 5am today, @MDSP responded to 226 crashes & 74 disabled/unattended vehicles & answered 1080 calls for service. Snow emergency plans in effect in Allegany, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick Garrett, Washington and Harford counties. — MD State Police (@MDSP) February 12, 2019

More than five inches of snow fell in Bel Air, and three in Abingdon.

Baltimore City and County School’s even closed Tuesday.

“I’m over it,” resident Sarah Lohnes, said. “It’s like a big snowcone everywhere. I guess it could be worse, it’s not as slippery as I thought. But I’m ready for spring, come on.”

Most of Tuesday’s reported issues came out of Howard County.

ALERT Howard Co. – Downed tree closes MD 94 at Timberleigh Way. VJ #MDOTnews #MDtraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) February 12, 2019

Nearly 4,500 residents were without power, and there are many reports of downed trees and power lines.

“What’s happening now is trees are coming down and wires are coming down,” officials said.

Crews said that it is now shifting its focus from plowing snow to clearing debris off of the road.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said that it will shift its focus to potential flooding as all of the snow and ice starts to melt.

